IT’S GOING TO be a cloudy, rainy day today with some light to moderate winds, but some sunny spells are expected to peek through tomorrow.

A Status Yellow rain warning remains in place for ten counties this morning, with Met Éireann advising that heavy rain and a few thundery downpours could result in spot flooding in some areas.

The warning is in place for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Galway until 2pm this afternoon.

⚠️Status Yellow - Rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Munster, Galway



➡️Heavy rain and a few thundery downpours may result in spot flooding🌧️⛈️🌊



Valid: ➡️14:00 Friday 21/03 to 14:00 Saturday 22/03 pic.twitter.com/hJVFxn73Kn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 21, 2025

Advertisement

It will be mostly cloudy today with outbreaks of rain that may turn heavy at times. Light to moderate north to northwest winds also expected.

Temperatures will reach highs of between 9 to 13 degrees over the eastern half of the country, but only 6 to 8 degrees further west.

There will be further showers and long spells of rain later this evening, but Met Éireann said these will becoming lighter and patchier overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees.

Sunday will see patchy rain and drizzle at first, but this will give way to some drier, brighter weather from the west and with sunny spells developing.

The forecaster said that the east of the country will stay mostly cloudy with moderate to fresh northerly winds for much of the day, with highs of 8 to 11 degrees.

It’s expected to remain mainly dry on Monday, with sunny spells and light northerly breezes. There will be some light rain and drizzle in the evening, which will move in from the northwest and spread over much of the country by morning.