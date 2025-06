IT IS SET to be a very warm and hot day today, with temperatures likely to reach highs of 29 degrees in parts of the country.

Met Éireann has forecast a dry and warm day for most of the country, with some mild showers in Ulster and Leinster. The hottest temperatures are set to be recorded in the midlands.

Further south, in Munster and parts of Leinster, temperatures are set to reach highs of 20 to 23 degrees.

Temperatures will not drop below 12 to 17 degrees, according to Met Éireann’s meteorologist Holly O’Neill

Very warm & hot day with long spells of sunshine🌤️

A few showers may break out with isolated thunderstorms possible⛈️



Patchy mist & fog may also occur along west & southeast coasts🌫️



Highs of 24 to 29C generally,milder in Munster & south Leinster with highs of 20 to 23C🥵 pic.twitter.com/2s93LR3Efg — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 20, 2025

It may be the hottest day of the year so far, if temperatures reach 29 degrees. Yesterday, highs of 27 degrees were recorded in Co Roscommon – marking it the warmest day of the year so far.

Thunderstorm warnings are currently in place for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly and Tipperary.

Patchy mist and fog is expected in some parts along the west and southeast costs, Met Éireann has said. The dry weather is set to continue during the weekend as well.

Longer spells of rain are expected tomorrow night, O’Neill said. Temperatures will reach highs of 19 to 25 degrees tomorrow.

Rain clouds will move away on Sunday morning, leaving brighter spells. Stronger breezes are expected with highest temperatures reaching 15 to 20 degrees.