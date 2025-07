HEAVY RAIN HAS hit parts of Leinster and Ulster this morning, with weather warnings in effect across nine counties.

Met Éireann has warned of localised flooding and hazardous travel conditions until the wet conditions ease in the early afternoon.

A Status Orange rain warning is in place for Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow until 2pm.

Heavy rain and potential thunderstorms are a risk for each county, with travellers warned of “widespread” surface flooding, lightning damage and very poor visibility all round.

Kildare and Monaghan are also under rain warnings although it is a less severe Status Yellow.

There will be spells of heavy rain with a chance of isolated thunderstorms according to Met Éireann. It will lift at 2pm.

In the North, the UK Met Office has issued Amber rain warnings for Antrim, Armagh and Down.

Very heavy rainfall was expected overnight leading to the potential for flooding, with some parts of Ulster seeing a record amount of rainfall.

🚨 RECORD RAINFALL: Parts of County Down just had their wettest July day on record 😳🌧️



In under 24 hours (until 06:00 Monday)

Murlough: 55.2mm

Killowen: 58mm



That's nearly an ENTIRE MONTH’S rain in a single day at Killowen. And it’s still raining... ☔⚠️… pic.twitter.com/4ofQHV7MEN — Barra Best (@barrabest) July 21, 2025

That amber warning will lift at 8am this morning.

There have been some reports of impassable local roads this morning, such as in Blacklion, Co Cavan.

Cavan County Council has advised that Florencecourt Road out of the north-west village is currently impassable due to flooding and that motorists should avoid the area for the present. Diversions will be signposted.

Away from the affected counties, Met Éireann said it will be drier with isolated showers.

Later in the afternoon, rain in the east will ease and become patchy. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees in moderate and occasionally fresh north-west winds.