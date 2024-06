THE SUN HAS come out and warm temperatures are forecasted today countrywide, but counties in the east might have to wait to bathe in the heat until this evening.

Forecasters in Met Éireann, the national meteorological service, have said the public can expect some fine weather this June Bank Holiday weekend.

Swimmers at Forty Foot in Sandycove, Dublin made good use of the sun and warm temperatures this morning while water temperatures in the atlantic, according to the Ballybunion Buoy in Co Kerry, have reached a mild 13.5 degrees.

The good weather will continue throughout the weekend, with temperatures reaching 20 degrees in some parts of the country.

Counties in the east can expect some cloudy conditions in the earliest part of the day today, but the sun will appear in the late afternoon and evening, making for some good backyard-barbeque weather.

Some of the warmest temperatures today are expected in the south of the country, with clear skies forecasted in counties like Kerry and Cork. Dry conditions and warm temperatures are also expected nationwide this evening.

Tomorrow, the good weather will return for most of the country.

Some light, patchy rain or drizzle will feed in from the northwest (so, if you’re in Ulster, maybe take the clothes off the line in this evening).

Counties in the south and southeast will continue to have the warmest and driest weather tomorrow, reaching 20 degrees in some parts with light breezes.

Don’t go mad on the sausages however, as counties in the midlands and southeast could see some rain on Monday as the rain clouds pass over the country.

Ulster will have the best of the weather on Monday, with the highest temperatures reaching 20 degrees.