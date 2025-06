TEMPERATURES COULD HIT 29 degrees in parts of the country tomorrow as warm, hot weather is expected for the weekend.

Some showers may break out locally, but Met Éireann says temperatures will not fall below 13 degrees nationwide.

The hottest weather will be in the midlands and the north of the country. A moderate, southeast breeze will be felt in every county.

There are high UV warnings, issued by Met Éireann, in place this weekend.

The UV index has been rated between 6 and 7, consider ‘high’ by meteorologists. This means protection is required to avoid causing damage to the skin or heat stroke.

Slip on clothing, plenty of sunscreen (factor 50 if you have it), a wide-brimmed hat, slide on sunglasses and seeking share are highly recommended. It is also recommended that the public avoid staying outside in the sun during midday hours during high UV levels.

Heading into the weekend, more warm sunshine is expected on Saturday and Sunday. Top temperatures will reach 19 to 25 degrees on Saturday, with the warmest weather felt in the eastern half of the country.

Bright, hot days are expected too. Sunday will see some stronger breezes, with the highest temperatures reaching 15 to 20 degrees.

Meanwhile, an official heatwave has been recorded in the UK, with thresholds varying from 25 to 28 degrees across the water.

In London – where the threshold is 28 degrees – temperatures could peak at 29 degrees today on Thursday and 31 degrees tomorrow.

The hot weather will spread further north, with Manchester and Newcastle enjoying temperatures into the late 20s this weekend.