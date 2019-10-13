Heavy downpours expected as Status Yellow warning issued for 20 counties

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 20 counties.

The warning kicks in at 6pm this evening and will remain in place until 11.59pm tomorrow.

The yellow warning has been issued for Munster, Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath.

Met Éireann warned there will be heavy rainfall during the period indicated with the potential for heavy downpours locally.

“The rain will be heavy widely, with prolonged and thundery downpours in places and a risk of flooding,” the forecaster said.

The heavy rain has been forecast to hit the country later this evening, quickly moving up from the south to affect all areas overnight.

Temperatures will range between 3 to 7 degrees, with strong winds near southwest coasts.

Tomorrow is expected to start off with heavy and locally thundery rain during the morning with the potential for further flooding in places.

Drier conditions will extend from the south and west to all areas of the country in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will range from 10 to 14 degrees.

Met Éireann said Monday night is likely to stay very wet across the north and east with further chances of spot flooding. Temperatures are to drop to a chilly 4 to 7 degrees.

The weather is expected to remain unsettled for the rest of the week with rain or showers most days.