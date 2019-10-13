This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 13 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Heavy downpours expected as Status Yellow warning issued for 20 counties

The weather is expected to remain unsettled for the rest of the week.

By Adam Daly Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 3:34 PM
1 hour ago 14,635 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4849629
Don't forget your umbrella...
Image: RollingNews.ie
Don't forget your umbrella...
Don't forget your umbrella...
Image: RollingNews.ie

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 20 counties. 

The warning kicks in at 6pm this evening and will remain in place until 11.59pm tomorrow. 

The yellow warning has been issued for Munster, Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath.

Met Éireann warned there will be heavy rainfall during the period indicated with the potential for heavy downpours locally.

“The rain will be heavy widely, with prolonged and thundery downpours in places and a risk of flooding,” the forecaster said. 

The heavy rain has been forecast to hit the country later this evening, quickly moving up from the south to affect all areas overnight. 

Temperatures will range between 3 to 7 degrees, with strong winds near southwest coasts.

PastedImage-39927 Rainfall warning for Munster, Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath Source: Met Éireann

Tomorrow is expected to start off with heavy and locally thundery rain during the morning with the potential for further flooding in places.

Drier conditions will extend from the south and west to all areas of the country in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will range from 10 to 14 degrees.

Met Éireann said Monday night is likely to stay very wet across the north and east with further chances of spot flooding. Temperatures are to drop to a chilly 4 to 7 degrees. 

The weather is expected to remain unsettled for the rest of the week with rain or showers most days.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie