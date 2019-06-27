Wildfire warning issued in Clare as temperatures to reach high 20s across Ireland

A STATUS YELLOW warm weather warning for parts of the west and south of Ireland is due to kick in later today as temperatures are expected to reach an excess of 27 degrees.

The warning covers Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick for Thursday. It will remain in place from 1pm to 7pm.

Met Éireann is warning that temperatures could reach over 27 degrees – making the western and southern counties significantly warmer than the rest of the country.

The forecaster has also warned that the solar UV index is very high and is asking people to “take care in the sunshine”.

Looking at the country as a whole, temperatures will reach between 22 to 28 degrees.

Today will be another dry and sunny day with the risk of isolated heavy or possibly thundery showers in the southwest. Highs of 22 to 28 degrees, warmest in the west, but a few degrees lower along eastern coastal fringes in moderate to fresh easterly onshore breezes.

Clare County Fire and Rescue Service has issued a wildfire warning in light of the warm weather.

It is asking landowners and the general public to refrain from any outdoor burning during the ongoing spell of hot weather.

The fire service has warned that any outside burning can spread to private and State-owned forestry plantations and jeopardise the safety of dwellings and families living in rural areas.

“We would like to remind landowners that it is an offence under the Wildlife Act to burn growing vegetation between 1 March and 31 August in any year, on any land not then cultivated,” Claire County Council fire officer Adrian Kelly said.

“The sad fact is that if this simple rule was adhered to, many costly and dangerous wildfires that occur across Clare each year would be avoided.”

The council has issued advice to the general public and forest owners:

Do not light fires in and around forests or open land.

Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances.

Gather all family/group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire.

Telephone Fire and Rescue Services via 112 and report the fire and its location.

Evacuate if instructed to do so, and cooperate with all emergency service instructions.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, a Met Éireann forecaster explained why the weather is going to be so warm: ”We do have these easterly flows that are bringing continental air over us, we’re having these hot temperatures across the continent – that airflow is coming over to us.”

Forecast

Looking at the forecast for the next few days, tonight is expected to be mostly dry again, with a risk of an isolated shower in the southwest.

It will, however, be mild and humid with lowest temperatures between 13 to 17 degrees.

Tomorrow will continue to be very warm with good sunny spells. It will be mostly dry in the east, but there will be some showers in the west early on and Met Éireann is warning showers could turn heavy and possibly thundery later in the day.

The good weather looks like it will be short lived as it will turn unsettled over the weekend.

“[The warm weather] will last until tomorrow anyway, it will be between 22-27 tomorrow, so there will be spots that will experience 27 degrees but it won’t go much over that,” the Met Éireann forecaster told Morning Ireland.

Tomorrow night is expected to be mild and humid again with lowest temperatures around 12 to 17 degrees.

There will be outbreaks of showery rain at first with the risk of some heavy or possibly thundery bursts later.

Saturday is due to be warmer with temperatures of between 20 to 25 degrees. Met Éireann has forecast scattered showers with some sunny spells. However, showers are likely to be heavy or thundery, especially over the eastern half of the country.