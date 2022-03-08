#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 8 March 2022
Advertisement

Wintry few days ahead with wind and rain weather warning issued for entire country

Heavy rainfall is expected tonight and tomorrow.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 7:48 AM
1 hour ago 9,160 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5704078
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IT’S SET TO be a wintry few days ahead with weather warnings issued for the entire country. 

A Status Yellow wind and rain warning is currently in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 5pm today. 

Met Éireann has warned of strong to near gale force and gustry southeast to south winds in these counties. The forecast said these winds will be accompanied by heavy rain clearing to squally showers through the afternoon, with hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding possible. 

Another Status Yellow wind and rain warning has also been issued for the entire country. This warning will kick in at 10pm today and will remain in place until 3pm tomorrow. 

Heavy rainfall is expected tonight and tomorrow. Met Éireann has said conditions will possibly turn wintry in places and will be accompanied by strong to near gale force and gustry southerly winds. 

Looking at the general forecast, outbreaks of rain today will track up from the southwest through this morning with some heavy falls leading to localised flooding. The rain is due to clear to squally showers with a chance of thunderstorms and hail. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It will be drier for a time early tonight. However, it’s due to become windy again overnight in strengthening southeasterly winds. There will be heavy rain to follow, turning wintry in parts, and this will move in across the country. 

It will be very wet and windy at first tomorrow with widespread heavy rain. Met Éireann has said some falls of sleet and snow are possible, too. A clearance will, however, develop across the west and southwest into the afternoon with sunny spells expected. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie