Wintry few days ahead with wind and rain weather warning issued for entire country

IT’S SET TO be a wintry few days ahead with weather warnings issued for the entire country.

A Status Yellow wind and rain warning is currently in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 5pm today.

Met Éireann has warned of strong to near gale force and gustry southeast to south winds in these counties. The forecast said these winds will be accompanied by heavy rain clearing to squally showers through the afternoon, with hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding possible.

Another Status Yellow wind and rain warning has also been issued for the entire country. This warning will kick in at 10pm today and will remain in place until 3pm tomorrow.

Heavy rainfall is expected tonight and tomorrow. Met Éireann has said conditions will possibly turn wintry in places and will be accompanied by strong to near gale force and gustry southerly winds.

Looking at the general forecast, outbreaks of rain today will track up from the southwest through this morning with some heavy falls leading to localised flooding. The rain is due to clear to squally showers with a chance of thunderstorms and hail.

It will be drier for a time early tonight. However, it’s due to become windy again overnight in strengthening southeasterly winds. There will be heavy rain to follow, turning wintry in parts, and this will move in across the country.

It will be very wet and windy at first tomorrow with widespread heavy rain. Met Éireann has said some falls of sleet and snow are possible, too. A clearance will, however, develop across the west and southwest into the afternoon with sunny spells expected.