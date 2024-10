THREE RAIN WARNINGS will be in place today for counties in the southwest as Met Éireann has said heavy and persistent rain is expected for the entire day.

The rain, beginning early in Connaught and Munster, will gradually move eastwards throughout the day.

Members of the public in Cork, Kerry and Waterford have been advised to stay away from coastal areas for the day, with local authorities reminding them to “stay back, stay high and stay dry”. All three counties have separate Orange rain warnings.

In Kerry and Cork, an Orange rain warning commenced overnight and will remain in place throughout the day. There is a high likelihood of flooding and dangerous driving conditions in the counties as a result.

Cork County Council has prepared crews who will be deployed throughout the day to inspect high-risk areas. Water pumping arrangements have also been organised for those areas.

The Orange rain warning was also extended yesterday to Waterford, where the heaviest of showers will begin from midday. The weather alert will remain in place until midnight tonight.

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather management team have been briefed by Met Éireann and will also have crews on standby to help tackle any flooding that may arise as a result of the heavy downpours.

There is potential that localised and surface flooding, fallen branches and debris on the roads as well as dangerous driving conditions, Gabriel Hynes, Senior Engineer with Waterford City and County Council, said.

Overnight, a Yellow rain warning kicked in for counties Clare, Limerick, Galway and Mayo and will remain in place for the rest of the day. Residents should anticipate some localised flooding.

A wet weekend countrywide as warnings come in to place for the south & west, a risk of river & coastal flooding on the south coast. 🌊



See all warnings: https://t.co/GYji547FKt



The rain will clear to showers on Sunday with the unsettled weather continuing into midweek. 🌧️☔️ pic.twitter.com/5Ju89nJmHM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 4, 2024

There will be heavy spells, thunder and some flooding in other parts of the country today as well, though rain will be heaviest in the south and west. Strong and occasionally gusty winds are also expected, with temperatures reaching highs of 13 to 16 degrees.

Heavy rain is forecast all day for areas in Connaught and Munster.