STATUS ORANGE WARNINGS have been issued for counties in the south of the country across this weekend, while the rest of the country is under various Status Yellow warnings.

A status orange rain and snow warning has been issued for counties Cork, Kerry, and Waterford, valid from 5pm this evening to 5pm tomorrow, Sunday evening. Heavy rain transitioning to sleet and snow with significant accumulations is expected.

The same three counties also face a status yellow rain warning, valid from 1pm today until 5pm tomorrow.

A status orange snow-ice warning has been issued for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Limerick, Clare, and Tipperary.

The impacts are expected to include very difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility, travel disruption delays to public transport likely (air, rail, bus), difficult conditions underfoot, and animal welfare issues, Met Éireann said.

A status yellow snow-ice warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, and Connacht has been issued, valid from 5pm this evening until 5pm tomorrow.

Wexford also faces a status yellow warning, for rain and snow, valid from 5pm today until 5pm tomorrow.

Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to be dropping to -7 in some places at night, and the long cold snap is expected to stick around well into next week.

Motorists are expected to check their tyre tread before driving, including spare wheels they might be travelling with, to insure the tread has not fallen below 3mm. If it is the case, the RSA says motorists must replace the tyre.

Similarly, motorists must make sure all of the lights on their vehicles are in working order before driving and that all windows and mirrors are clean and clear. Drivers are asked to travel with care, at a safe speed and a safe distance from others.

Drivers should consider taking a hi-vis vest, a tow rope, spare fuel, a shovel, boots and other emergency equipment with them when travelling and also allocating extra time for their journey.

In a statement yesterday, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue called on farmers to prioritise safety during the current cold spell of weather.

“I am urging all farmers, fishers and everyone in rural areas to be extra careful during the current cold spell of weather,” he said.

“While farmers always make every effort to look after livestock during poor weather, they must prioritise their own safety and the safety of those working and living in rural communities.

“Livestock are resilient during cold weather once they have access to adequate feed and shelter. It is important that farmers have measures in place to ensure outwintered and housed livestock have access to fresh water during freezing conditions.”