Weddings with up to 50 people allowed under 'Level 2' - including in Dublin

THE NUMBER OF people who can attend a wedding will be limited to 50 under the current level in the government’s new Covid-19 plan.

The five-level plan was unveiled today and is designed to take the country through the next six months. Currently the country is at ‘Level 2′ – with ‘Level 1′ having the least severe restrictions.

Under the current level, up to 50 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception. This still applies to Dublin, even though there are tighter restrictions in the capital on households gatherings.

Even under the lowest level in this plan, numbers allowed at weddings will be restricted to 100 and the criteria for moving down to that level are not currently clear.

Last month Fáilte Ireland released updated guidance on hotel weddings, stating that guests would have to leave the function room/bar area by 11.30pm and that face coverings must be worn by guests when arriving to and leaving their table. The guidance also said the 50-person limit included employees working at the event.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Other organised events

For organised indoor events with a named event organiser, owner or manager, up to 50 patrons are permitted in groups of six with arrangements to ensure no intermingling of groups under ‘Level 2′.

Larger venues will be allowed to permit 100 patrons where strict two metre seated social distancing and one-way controls for entry and exit can be implemented. These rules only apply to events such as business or trading events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas and other arts events.

For very large purpose built event facilities (stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.