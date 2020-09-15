This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Advertisement

Weddings with up to 50 people allowed under 'Level 2' - including in Dublin

Even under the lowest level in the government’s new plan, numbers allowed at weddings will be restricted to 100.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 12:54 PM
25 minutes ago 4,383 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5205151
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE NUMBER OF people who can attend a wedding will be limited to 50 under the current level in the government’s new Covid-19 plan.

The five-level plan was unveiled today and is designed to take the country through the next six months. Currently the country is at ‘Level 2′ – with ‘Level 1′ having the least severe restrictions.

Under the current level, up to 50 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception. This still applies to Dublin, even though there are tighter restrictions in the capital on households gatherings.

Even under the lowest level in this plan, numbers allowed at weddings will be restricted to 100 and the criteria for moving down to that level are not currently clear. 

Last month Fáilte Ireland released updated guidance on hotel weddings, stating that guests would have to leave the function room/bar area by 11.30pm and that face coverings must be worn by guests when arriving to and leaving their table. The guidance also said the 50-person limit included employees working at the event. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Other organised events

For organised indoor events with a named event organiser, owner or manager, up to 50 patrons are permitted in groups of six with arrangements to ensure no intermingling of groups under ‘Level 2′.

Larger venues will be allowed to permit 100 patrons where strict two metre seated social distancing and one-way controls for entry and exit can be implemented. These rules only apply to events such as business or trading events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas and other arts events.

For very large purpose built event facilities (stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie