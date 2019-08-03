How many people tuned in to watch the Love Island finale? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

10,172: The number of people who were recorded living in emergency accommodation last month.

653,000: The number of views the Love Island finale got across Virgin Media’s platforms, including TV and streaming.

£2.1 billion: The amount of extra funding being allocated by the British government to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

34,000: The number of jobs that could be lost in Ireland by the end of 2020 if there is a no-deal Brexit, according to the Central Bank this week.

7: The percentage the number of road deaths in Ireland has increased by since last year.

2024: By this year, you will need to pay a TV licence fee for a range of devices.

€15 million: The amount awarded to the family of 13-year-old Arron O’Keeffe, who has cerebral palsy following injuries at birth.

5,470: The number of people who have contacted the National Driver Licence Service in the past five months to ask about the status of UK driving licences in Ireland.

9,439: The number of hospital patients who were forced to wait without a bed in July this year.

900: The amount of jobs at risk at Ryanair, according to CEO Michael O’Leary.

91: The number of cats that are in need of rehoming across the country, according to the ISPCA.

€8: It costs less than that to reach the recommended weekly limit of alcohol in Ireland, according to a new survey.

2: The number of gardaí who were injured during the arrest of a man with an imitation firearm this week.

6: The number of people who were shot dead in the Croatian city of Zagreb this week.