How many people tuned in to watch the Love Island finale? It's the week in numbers

Plus the number of people who were recorded living in emergency accommodation last month.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 3 Aug 2019, 7:00 PM
30 minutes ago 1,618 Views 2 Comments
Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea arriving at Stansted Airport
EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

10,172: The number of people who were recorded living in emergency accommodation last month.

653,000: The number of views the Love Island finale got across Virgin Media’s platforms, including TV and streaming.

£2.1 billion: The amount of extra funding being allocated by the British government to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

34,000: The number of jobs that could be lost in Ireland by the end of 2020 if there is a no-deal Brexit, according to the Central Bank this week.

7: The percentage the number of road deaths in Ireland has increased by since last year. 

2024: By this year, you will need to pay a TV licence fee for a range of devices. 

€15 million: The amount awarded to the family of 13-year-old Arron O’Keeffe, who has cerebral palsy following injuries at birth. 

5,470: The number of people who have contacted the National Driver Licence Service in the past five months to ask about the status of UK driving licences in Ireland. 

9,439: The number of hospital patients who were forced to wait without a bed in July this year. 

900: The amount of jobs at risk at Ryanair, according to CEO Michael O’Leary.

91: The number of cats that are in need of rehoming across the country, according to the ISPCA. 

€8: It costs less than that to reach the recommended weekly limit of alcohol in Ireland, according to a new survey.

2: The number of gardaí who were injured during the arrest of a man with an imitation firearm this week.

6: The number of people who were shot dead in the Croatian city of Zagreb this week.

