How many people were offered a place in first CAO round? It's the week in numbers

Plus the number of people who were airlifted after getting into difficulty swimming off the Donegal coast.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 7:00 PM
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

51,513: That’s the number of applicants who were offers places in college, university or another educational institution in the first round of CAO placements this week. 

71: The number of students who sat the Leaving Certificate this year who have not been given their results over fears that they cheated.

€110,000: Gardaí seized drugs worth this amount after stopping a car in Co Tipperary on Wednesday.

36: The number of primary schools that will provide hot meals for its students during lunch every day from next month. 

10: The number of people go were airlifted after getting into difficulty swimming off the Donegal coast on Tuesday. 

147: Six EU countries have agreed to take in some of the 147 migrants stranded on a rescue ship near the Italian island of Lampedusa, according to Italy.

€900,000: A judge ruled this week that a creditor may repossess the €900,000 of restaurateur Ronan Ryan and his wife, former Miss Ireland Pamela Flood.

23%: This percentage of full-time workers in Ireland are on what is categorised as low pay.

10: This many people were arrested in Berkshire in south-east England after a police officer was killed while investigating a burglary. 

€20: The price the Irish Heart Foundation wants packets of cigarettes to be raised to in the next six Budgets. 

