How many people were offered a place in first CAO round? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

51,513: That’s the number of applicants who were offers places in college, university or another educational institution in the first round of CAO placements this week.

71: The number of students who sat the Leaving Certificate this year who have not been given their results over fears that they cheated.

€110,000: Gardaí seized drugs worth this amount after stopping a car in Co Tipperary on Wednesday.

36: The number of primary schools that will provide hot meals for its students during lunch every day from next month.

10: The number of people go were airlifted after getting into difficulty swimming off the Donegal coast on Tuesday.

147: Six EU countries have agreed to take in some of the 147 migrants stranded on a rescue ship near the Italian island of Lampedusa, according to Italy.

€900,000: A judge ruled this week that a creditor may repossess the €900,000 of restaurateur Ronan Ryan and his wife, former Miss Ireland Pamela Flood.

23%: This percentage of full-time workers in Ireland are on what is categorised as low pay.

10: This many people were arrested in Berkshire in south-east England after a police officer was killed while investigating a burglary.

€20: The price the Irish Heart Foundation wants packets of cigarettes to be raised to in the next six Budgets.