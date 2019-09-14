This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 14 September, 2019
How many people in Northern Ireland would vote for Irish unification? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of sandwich boards that Dublin City Council has seized from businesses.

By Adam Daly Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 7:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Alexandros Michailidis
Image: Shutterstock/Alexandros Michailidis

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

9: The number of government departments, out of 17, which have confirmed they are either using or have used unpaid interns since August 2014. 

22: The number of years that passed before the remains of a man, who went missing in Florida, were found after his submerged car was noticed on Google Maps.

41 million: The number of passenger journeys on the Luas in 2018, an 11% jump on the previous year. 

44: The number of places that Trinity College Dublin dropped in the World University Rankings, prompting a call for a “national strategy for university rankings”. 

51: The percentage of people in Northern Ireland who would vote for Irish unification if there were a border poll tomorrow, a new survey has shown. 

40: The number of knackeries around the country that have temporarily closed their gates as they are “working at a loss“, according to the chairperson of the Animal Collectors Association. 

43: The percentage of children aged between eight and 13-years-old who are talking to people they have never met in real life on social media and gaming platforms, according to a new survey. 

57: The number of sandwich boards that Dublin City Council has seized from businesses since new regulations came into effect last week. 

2.5%: The pay increase that some school secretaries say schools are not implementing

