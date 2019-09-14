How many people in Northern Ireland would vote for Irish unification? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

9: The number of government departments, out of 17, which have confirmed they are either using or have used unpaid interns since August 2014.

22: The number of years that passed before the remains of a man, who went missing in Florida, were found after his submerged car was noticed on Google Maps.

41 million: The number of passenger journeys on the Luas in 2018, an 11% jump on the previous year.

44: The number of places that Trinity College Dublin dropped in the World University Rankings, prompting a call for a “national strategy for university rankings”.

51: The percentage of people in Northern Ireland who would vote for Irish unification if there were a border poll tomorrow, a new survey has shown.

40: The number of knackeries around the country that have temporarily closed their gates as they are “working at a loss“, according to the chairperson of the Animal Collectors Association.

43: The percentage of children aged between eight and 13-years-old who are talking to people they have never met in real life on social media and gaming platforms, according to a new survey.

57: The number of sandwich boards that Dublin City Council has seized from businesses since new regulations came into effect last week.

2.5%: The pay increase that some school secretaries say schools are not implementing.