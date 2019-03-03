‘Sometimes you have to walk’: The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

The potential is awesome, a great opportunity, like no other in history.

US President Donald Trump on a meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.

Sometimes you have to walk and this was just one of those times.

The summit ended early without agreement.

Source: PA Images

I have lied, but I am not a liar I have done bad things, but I am not a bad man. I have fixed things, but I am no longer your fixer, Mr Trump.

Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee today.

Source: Órla Ryan/TheJournal.ie

Look Harry in the eyes and tell him that his life isn’t worth saving or his life has a cost on it – because it doesn’t.

Rebecca Bulman protested outside Leinster House, calling for access to a drug which could improve the life of her son, who has a rare genetic disorder.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

We want the truth and we want to know what happened back then. It’s been too long and there’s that many theories out there and unanswered questions as well.

Paul Anthony Bridgewater, whose father Paul Anthony Davies, died in the Birmingham bombings, spoke to BBC News about new inquests taking place.

Staff who sold the winning ticket outside their shop in Naal, Co Dublin. Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

If I’d won it 30 years ago, it might be different … the best thing of the whole lot is what you can do for other people.

The spokesperson for the EuroMillions-winning family on their plans for the future.

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The justification here from a UK Minister for trying to block Scotland’s right to choose independence is quite something – “once you’ve hit the iceberg, you’re all on it together”. Well, actually, no, Scotland does not have to sink with the Brexit ship.

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon on Brexit.

Source: PA Images

There are elements of the British establishment that don’t like an Irish government or Taoiseach standing up for Ireland. That they don’t understand why we’re not leaving too. They don’t understand why, to use their language ‘fall in line’.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the flak he has faced for Ireland’s stance on Brexit.