Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 April, 2019
'A craven leprechaun performance': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,997 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4589155

Prime Minister's Questions Source: PA Images

Britain is in limbo.

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Theresa May’s Brexit Flextension deal.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Mr Delaney will be most welcome to Kerry. He will get what I would call the mother of all welcomes when he comes to Kerry because his reputation and his respectability will proceed him down the road before he lands.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae praised former FAI CEO John Delaney during his appearance before an Oireachtas committee this week. Healy-Rae’s approach drew criticism.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

It was a craven leprechaun performance from you today and I was embarrassed for you that a member of our parliament would be so obsequious to someone who was not answering questions.

Ivan Yates wasn’t happy with Healy-Rae.

New High Court Judges Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Only a cynic would suggest that this is a calculated two fingers to Brexit Britain.

Ireland’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Adrian O’Neill (above, centre), hit out at Spectator magazine over a piece about Ireland’s decision to join an international French-speaking organisation.

shutterstock_1064722028 Source: Shutterstock

I’ve certainly had encounters where people have been frightened for me to tell their loved one that they are dying. And not just because they were worried that it would upset them emotionally, which is a very valid worry and I would worry the same thing. Because they would feel like that would mean they would die quicker. That crops up quite a lot, people say don’t tell them, because they’ll just give up.

In a new book, UK-based Irish doctor Aoife Abbey shares her experience of working in intensive care.

LEO VARADKAR 758A0378_90568251 Source: RollingNews.ie

Despite what people say, it is not a black hole. The money isn’t all being well spent but most of it is being well spent.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on spending at the Department of Health.

XINHUA PHOTOS OF THE DAY Source: PA Images

t feels like looking at the gates of hell, at the end of space and time –- the event horizon, the point of no return.

Chair of the EHT Science Council Heino Falcke, speaking to AFP, on the discovery of an actual black hole this week.

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

