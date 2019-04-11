This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 11 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Craven leprechaun performance': Yates and Healy-Rae clash over sports committee appearance

The pair had a heated exchange on last night’s Tonight Show on Virgin Media One.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 1:16 PM
43 minutes ago 11,501 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4587361

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

TV PRESENTER IVAN Yates has accused TD Michael Healy-Rae of a “craven leprechaun performance” at yesterday’s Oireachtas Committee investigating the Football Association of Ireland’s finances. 

On Virgin Media’s Tonight Show yesterday evening, co-host Yates branded Healy-Rae a “national embarrassment” before criticising the Kerry TD for heaping praise on FAI executive vice-president John Delaney. 

“It was a craven leprechaun performance from you today and I was embarrassed for you that a member of our parliament would be so obsequious to someone who was not answering questions,” Yates said. 

Delaney’s appearance at yesterday’s committee was widely criticised for his refusal to answer most questions sent his way during the meeting, citing legal advice. 

During last night’s heated exchange, Yates also hit out at the fact that Healy-Rae – who is not a member of the committee – did not ask any questions of Delaney, who has been under scrutiny since revelations that he gave a €100,000 bridging loan to the FAI in April 2017. 

Healy-Rae instead praised Delaney during the meeting, declaring that if the former CEO was guilty of anything, it was of working hard for the FAI, promising Delaney “what I call ‘the mother of all welcomes when you come to Kerry.” 

Healy-Rae hit back at Yates, saying that “your rudeness goes beyond belief if that’s the way you invite a person on to your show. And you go slapping the table like a spoilt little pup.” 

“I’d ask you a question, ‘who do you actually think you are?’” the TD asked Yates. 

‘Gigantically frustrating’

While Healy-Rae branded Yates an “arrogant bully”, Yates asked how Healy-Rae “justified his performance today” as the pair shouted over each. 

“It was craven and it was leprechaun because you just want a few quid for a few goalies nets in Kerry,” Yates barked at the TD from the Kingdom. 

Healy-Rae hit back, telling last night’s show that funding for football facilities in Kerry came about through a “commitment to grassroots that people like John Delaney has had over the years.”

“It wasn’t being fairly distributed before and we need people like John Delaney who has an interest in the outer regions.”

Show. Ivan Yates and Michael Healy-Rae Source: The Tonight Show/Virgin Media

With Sport Ireland and Sports minister Shane Ross set to meet the Oireachtas Committee next Tuesday, the FAI saga rolls on. 

Yesterday evening, Ruth Coppinger TD, who is a member of the committee, called for the Association’s board to step down. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Catherine Murphy TD, also a member of the committee, said it was “gigantically frustrating” that the Oireachtas committee was hampered in its questioning by Delaney’s unwillingness to answer questions.

Before yesterday’s committee meeting, Delaney invoked the recent Supreme Court ruling involving Angela Kerins in his statement.

Murphy this morning expressed her frustration that committee members were more limited in what they could ask the FAI board yesterday as a result. “We were contained… we were contained to areas where there was public money involved. Public money makes up about 5% of the FAI’s total funding.”

“But the public’s money makes up a lot more.”

With reporting by Gavin Cooney.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie