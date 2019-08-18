This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
‘I wanted them to know who Liam was’: The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,974 Views No Comments
We know that a no-deal Brexit will result in food and medicine shortages. Now, by the British government’s own admission, we know that trade across the border will grind to a halt. Integrated supply chains in the agri-food sector will be severed. We will experience large scale job losses and consumers will see soaring prices. This British government, far from sending a clear message to Brussels, is sending a clear message to people and businesses in Northern Ireland – they are willing to sacrifice our economic, political and social wellbeing to please rabid nativists in their own ranks.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood on leaked Brexit plans.

67979447_2446764122255314_6031305179431698432_o Source: Lucie Blackman Trust

We are still struggling to understand the events of the last 10 days.

A statement from the family of Nóra Quoirin, whose body was found in Malaysia this week after an intense search.

shutterstock_715342429 Source: Shutterstock/Frenchwildlifephotograher

How do we ethically respond to problems with nature? Are we going to just get a rifle every time there’s a nuisance? Or are we going to say no, actually, nature has a right to exist and we have a duty to be considered in our responses. We’re not going to eliminate conflicts, there’s always going to be conflicts between people and the natural world. But it’s how we respond to those conflicts that’s going to be really important.

Padraic Fogarty, campaigns officer with the Irish Wildlife Trust, speaking to TheJournal.ie’s Ireland 2029 podcast on the proposal to reintroduce wolves to Ireland.

police-new-york Source: Shutterstock/carl ballou

I wanted them to know who Liam was, who the person was that they left under the tree, and what an impact it had on our family.

Speaking to Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ Radio 1, the mother of Liam McGlinchy shared her story of how her son’s death tore their family apart. Liam died in died in August 2017 after a night out in New York celebrating his exam results.

data 583_90501085 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

We simply don’t think there is a coherent and clear picture presented to the public in relation to why this is required.

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon on one request for the Public Services Card by government. A landmark investigation into the card found that there is no lawful basis for a person to be required to get a PSC for anything other than social welfare payments and benefits.

File Photo An estimated 57,000 students are set to receive their Leaving Cert results tomorrow - a day earlier than in previous years. End. Source: RollingNews.ie

If everyone is passing or getting high marks, a good award will become increasingly linked to the institution it comes from. If standards are so low that everyone gets a pat on the back, those Higher Education Institutions will go to the wall, and our best third-level students will go abroad to be educated. And, ultimately, it throws into question whether graduates are really gaining the critical skills needed for certain roles.

Brendan Guilfoyle, a professor of maths at IT Tralee and a founding member of the Irish Network for Educational Standards, on the upward trend in grade inflation.

HONG KONG PROTEST SYDNEY Source: AAP/PA Images

What we are fighting for is democracy and our rights. We’re not doing anything wrong. If we stop now, things will only get worse.

Hong Kong protester Minnnie Lee on continued unrest in the city.

