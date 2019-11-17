This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 17 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I didn’t sweat at the time': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 17 Nov 2019, 6:30 PM
30 minutes ago 1,539 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4892737
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

britain-london-chinese-entrepreneurs-wcec Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

I didn’t sweat at the time.

Britain’s Prince Andrew sought to distance himself from claims relating to his association with Jeffrey Epstein in a car crash interview with BBC Newsnight. This quote was his answer when quizzed on a very specific claim that he’d had sweated all over an alleged victim on a London dancefloor.

90330483_90330483 Source: RollingNews.ie

What is still an annoying thing is the whole tracker mortgage stuff

KBC Group CEO Johan Thijs speaking about the tracker mortgage scandal, which has affected more than 40,000 people.

fianna Fail 580_90523043 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

People make mistakes and it’s the recognition of those mistakes and it’s how you act.

Fianna Fáil senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee said she was “truly sorry” after tweets emerged in which she used the words “pikey”, “Traveller” and “knacker” in a derogatory manner.

nh-joe-biden-rallies-in-front-of-capitol Source: PA Images

Rabid dogs like Biden can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about. They must be beaten to death with a stick.

North Korea on Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden.

image-1-156 Source: Getty

She wants to come home to her country, she wants to come home to Dundalk, and she’s willing to speak to anybody to clear her name.

Dundalk TD Peter Fitzpatrick spoke to LMFM about Lisa Smith, a former member of the Irish Defence Forces who was married to an Islamic State fighter.

24032016-general-election-2016-pictured-is-dan Source: RollingNews.ie

People around Kerry are afraid to leave their homes to go into pubs, like rabbits trapped in a burrow.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae said strict drink-driving laws have left the social fabric of Kerry “in smithereen”.

He was very happy to see me, but I thought I was much more happy to see him, so I think we had a draw. It was really, really nice.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Seán Cox’s an emotional return to Anfield.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie