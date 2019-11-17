'I didn’t sweat at the time': The week in quotes

Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

I didn’t sweat at the time.

Britain’s Prince Andrew sought to distance himself from claims relating to his association with Jeffrey Epstein in a car crash interview with BBC Newsnight. This quote was his answer when quizzed on a very specific claim that he’d had sweated all over an alleged victim on a London dancefloor.

Source: RollingNews.ie

What is still an annoying thing is the whole tracker mortgage stuff

KBC Group CEO Johan Thijs speaking about the tracker mortgage scandal, which has affected more than 40,000 people.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

People make mistakes and it’s the recognition of those mistakes and it’s how you act.

Fianna Fáil senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee said she was “truly sorry” after tweets emerged in which she used the words “pikey”, “Traveller” and “knacker” in a derogatory manner.

Source: PA Images

Rabid dogs like Biden can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about. They must be beaten to death with a stick.

North Korea on Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden.

Source: Getty

She wants to come home to her country, she wants to come home to Dundalk, and she’s willing to speak to anybody to clear her name.

Dundalk TD Peter Fitzpatrick spoke to LMFM about Lisa Smith, a former member of the Irish Defence Forces who was married to an Islamic State fighter.

Source: RollingNews.ie

People around Kerry are afraid to leave their homes to go into pubs, like rabbits trapped in a burrow.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae said strict drink-driving laws have left the social fabric of Kerry “in smithereen”.

He was very happy to see me, but I thought I was much more happy to see him, so I think we had a draw. It was really, really nice.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Seán Cox’s an emotional return to Anfield.