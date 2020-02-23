'There’s no guarantee that the next anarchist isn’t going to do something terrible': The week in quotes

Source: Kyran O'Brien

I got the odd Christmas card from people wishing me well but there was one card that came anonymously, not signed, to remind me of what happened to John the Baptist, when a woman danced for him.

Singing priest Father Ray Kelly said he considered pulling out of Dancing with the Stars after receiving threatening messages about his participation in the competition.

I’d love if we could stop another two weeks of just toying around with ‘Will you, won’t you’.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin on attempts to form a government.

We have a responsibility as public representatives to deal in facts, we have a duty to be careful, not to create an ‘us and them’ scenario.

Fine Gael councillor Neil Feighery on plans to open a Direct Provision centre in Tullamore.

I have heavy responsibilities in terms of protecting the people of Ireland in preventing and detecting crime and we will work with whatever minister to achieve those aims.

Garda Commission Drew Harris on the possibility of a Sinn Féin government.

I see we still live rent free in Micheál Martin’s very narrow and bitter mind.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald to Fianna Fail’s leader.

There’s no guarantee that the next anarchist isn’t going to do something terrible using an item they hand to one of my staff.

A manager from a catering service used on the Dublin to Belfast Enterprise service explaining why keep cups can not be used on the service.

I said to Jim: ‘I remember that chair’ and I was pointing to the chair I sat in back in November. All of a sudden, Sinead Kennedy called out my name. ‘What did she say?’ I shouted at Jim. I couldn’t believe my ears.

Ann Skeffington from Tipperary was selected to appear on RTÉ’s Winning Streak for the second time in four months.