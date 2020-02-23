This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'There’s no guarantee that the next anarchist isn’t going to do something terrible': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 23 Feb 2020, 6:33 PM
1 hour ago 3,877 Views 2 Comments
dts-week-7-16th-feb-2020_116 Source: Kyran O'Brien

I got the odd Christmas card from people wishing me well but there was one card that came anonymously, not signed, to remind me of what happened to John the Baptist, when a woman danced for him.

Singing priest Father Ray Kelly said he considered pulling out of Dancing with the Stars after receiving threatening messages about his participation in the competition.

green party Manifesto74 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I’d love if we could stop another two weeks of just toying around with ‘Will you, won’t you’.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin on attempts to form a government.

marian-hostel-2 Source: Google Maps

We have a responsibility as public representatives to deal in facts, we have a duty to be careful, not to create an ‘us and them’ scenario.

Fine Gael councillor Neil Feighery on plans to open a Direct Provision centre in Tullamore.

001 Kevin Lunney Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I have heavy responsibilities in terms of protecting the people of Ireland in preventing and detecting crime and we will work with whatever minister to achieve those aims.

Garda Commission Drew Harris on the possibility of a Sinn Féin government.

5395 Dail Returns Source: Leah Farrell

I see we still live rent free in Micheál Martin’s very narrow and bitter mind.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald to Fianna Fail’s leader.

shutterstock_1532066750 Source: Shutterstock

There’s no guarantee that the next anarchist isn’t going to do something terrible using an item they hand to one of my staff.

A manager from a catering service used on the Dublin to Belfast Enterprise service explaining why keep cups can not be used on the service.

3_skeffington_20191116_0086 Source: Mac Innes Photography

I said to Jim: ‘I remember that chair’ and I was pointing to the chair I sat in back in November. All of a sudden, Sinead Kennedy called out my name. ‘What did she say?’ I shouted at Jim. I couldn’t believe my ears.

Ann Skeffington from Tipperary was selected to appear on RTÉ’s Winning Streak for the second time in four months.

