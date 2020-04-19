This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 19 April, 2020
‘I haven’t felt this way in a long, long time': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 19 Apr 2020, 6:30 PM
HEALTH BRIEFING_0382 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Whatever changes that might occur after 5 May, have to be very, very carefully thought through and very imaginatively thought through.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, on start of the long process of getting life back to normal.

secretary-general-antonio-guterres-presser-on-climate Source: PA Images

A safe and effective vaccine may be the only tool that can return the world to a sense of ‘normalcy,’ saving millions of lives and countless trillions of dollars.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the long term goal.

new-zealand-wellington-covid-19 Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

If ever there was a time to close the gap between different positions, it’s now. This is where we can take action which is why we have.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on taking a 20% pay cut.

shutterstock_1193897005 Source: Shutterstock/Chinnapong

It is extremely harrowing to see what patients and families are going through with this pandemic.

Shauna Sweeney, the chaplainat Tallaght University Hospital, spoke about her woke in light of the Covid-19 crisis.

sgt-paul-cullen-and-staff-at-beaumont

I had heard that Covid-19 was more severe for older people and those with compromised immune systems and other chronic conditions. But I quickly found out the virus does not discriminate.

Garda Sgt Paul Cullen, from Balbriggan, Co Dublin, beat Covid-19 after a two-week stay in hospital.

shutterstock_239580385 Source: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

A catastrophe in the making.

How Jack Lambert, professor of infectious diseases at the Mater and Rotunda hospitals, described the situation in Irish nursing and care homes battling Covid-19.

Source: Peter McVerry Trust/YouTube

For the past year, I’ve been sleeping on Henry Street. One of Peter McVerry Trust’s staff said he would help me and how did he help me? He gave me these keys, the keys to my own home. I’m quite happy, quite emotional to be honest. I haven’t felt this way in a long, long time. You see these keys, they’re going to be handcuffed to my wrist. I’m not letting them go, ever.I’m quite happy, quite emotional to be honest. I haven’t felt this way in a long, long time. You see these keys, they’re going to be handcuffed to my wrist. I’m not letting them go, ever.

Benny on moving into his new one-bedroom apartment on Good Friday, thanks to the Peter McVerry Trust’s Housing First programme.

