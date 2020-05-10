This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 10 May, 2020
'We’re not all in the same boat, but we are going through the same storm': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 10 May 2020, 6:30 PM
34 minutes ago 2,612 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5094179

general-election-2019 Source: PA Images

Now is not the time for complacency if we are to win the battle against what is an invisible and particularly vicious enemy.

Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister Naomi Long on fighting Covid-19.

shutterstock_141007105 Source: Shutterstock/jdwfoto

This is an absolute fundamental right that is being chipped away at constantly.

Journalist Ken Foxe on a pattern of decisions by the Information Commissioner over recent years in favour of government departments and public bodies withholding the release of important information through Freedom of Information requests.

trump-meets-with-governor-greg-abbott-of-texas Source: PA Images

We went through the worst attack we’ve ever had on our country. This is really the worst attack we’ve ever had.

US president Donald Trump compared the Covid-19 epidemic to 9/11 and Pearl Harbour.

usa-news-february-13-2020

It has been an absolute chaotic disaster.

Former US president Barack Obama on Trump’s handling of the crisis.

ny-a-call-to-action-for-the-education-of-adolescent-girls Source: PA Images

We’re not all in the same boat, but we are going through the same storm.

Bono’s take on the pandemic.

coronavirus Source: PA Images

We give public health advice – government has a range of considerations. It’s not our role, in spite of how it has been characterised elsewhere in the media and so on, to make decisions that are societal decisions, that are decisions for government to make.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan on the role of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

coronavirus-mon-apr-20-2020 Source: PA Images

We do have overseas members. We have a branch in Belfast, for example.

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar, speaking to Newstalk, on the party’s work in Northern Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

