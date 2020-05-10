'We’re not all in the same boat, but we are going through the same storm': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

Now is not the time for complacency if we are to win the battle against what is an invisible and particularly vicious enemy.

Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister Naomi Long on fighting Covid-19.

Source: Shutterstock/jdwfoto

This is an absolute fundamental right that is being chipped away at constantly.

Journalist Ken Foxe on a pattern of decisions by the Information Commissioner over recent years in favour of government departments and public bodies withholding the release of important information through Freedom of Information requests.

Source: PA Images

We went through the worst attack we’ve ever had on our country. This is really the worst attack we’ve ever had.

US president Donald Trump compared the Covid-19 epidemic to 9/11 and Pearl Harbour.

It has been an absolute chaotic disaster.

Former US president Barack Obama on Trump’s handling of the crisis.

Source: PA Images

We’re not all in the same boat, but we are going through the same storm.

Bono’s take on the pandemic.

Source: PA Images

We give public health advice – government has a range of considerations. It’s not our role, in spite of how it has been characterised elsewhere in the media and so on, to make decisions that are societal decisions, that are decisions for government to make.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan on the role of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Source: PA Images

We do have overseas members. We have a branch in Belfast, for example.

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar, speaking to Newstalk, on the party’s work in Northern Ireland.