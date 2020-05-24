'I tested positively toward negative, right?': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

The British government has failed to give domestic legal effect to the birthright provisions of the Good Friday Agreement and continues to automatically confer British citizenship on all the people of Northern Ireland, even if they identify as Irish, by promoting a narrative which implies identity and nationality are not synonymous, an absurd assertion when considering the language of the internationally binding treaty would-in their interpretation- grant citizens a right to ‘feel’ Irish rather than ‘be’ Irish.

Emma DeSouza, an Irish citizenship campaigner from Northern Ireland, speaking after dropping her legal challenge following a change to immigration laws.

Source: RollingNews.ie

In broad terms, we have effectively extinguished it from the community in general, right across the country. Much of the caseload that is now being reported is seen in the context of particular settings.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan on efforts to stamp out Covid-19 in Ireland.

Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

There is no such thing as free money.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that Ireland cannot borrow significant sums of money at cheap rates indefinitely to manage the economic problems that arise as a result of Covid-19.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I would regard that as very challenging.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan on whether he would be comfortable sharing a bedroom with a stranger at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, speaking in reference to the experience of those living in Direct Provision.

Source: DPA/PA Images

And I tested very positively in another sense, this morning. I tested positively toward negative, right? So I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative. [...] But that’s a way of saying it: positively toward the negative.

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, spoke to reporters about being tested for Covid-19.

Source: Oireachtas.ie

This is not a one-, two- or even a three-day storm, after which we move to the recovery phase. The acute phase of this crisis will definitely be measured in months and most probably in years, rather than days.

The Department of Health’s secretary general Jim Breslin on how Ireland’s fight against Covid-19 could drag on and on.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

I don’t want him to leave me anymore. I won’t let him leave me anymore.

Li Jingzhi speaking to CCTV after being reunited with her son, Mao Yin, who was kidnapped as a toddler 32 years ago.

I think we’re in Aslan country: This is a crazy world.

Liveline presenter Joe Duffy described the experience of sitting in a fake pub with physical distancing measures imposed.