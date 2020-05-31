'We agreed that we should go for a short drive to see if I could drive safely': The week in quotes

We can move back to where you like.

The words of CNN reporter Omar Jimenez moments before he was arrested live on air by police in Minneapolis.

As a society we didn’t pay attention to the needs and care of those in residential care.

Tadhg Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, spoke to an special Oireachtas on Covid-19.

It has come to our attention that some political forces in the US are taking China-US relations hostage and pushing our two countries to the brink of a new Cold War.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on its strained relationship with the Trump administration.

I know you will be very sad when I’m gone but I’ll always be with [you], and you will get through this…

A letter Susan O’Neill penned to her sister Lorna shortly before she passed away from Covid-19.

Big Tech is doing everything in their very considerable power to CENSOR in advance of the 2020 Election. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen! They tried hard in 2016, and lost. Now they are going absolutely CRAZY. Stay Tuned!!!

President of the United States of America Donald Trump lost the rag at Twitter for fact-checking one of his tweets.

I really don’t think that Michael O’Leary is a good source of public health advice on the effectiveness or not of quarantine.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan refuted the medical advice of Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary.

We agreed that we should go for a short drive to see if I could drive safely.

Dominic Cummings, an advisor to UK prime minister Boris Johnson, on how we sought to ally concerns over his eyesight while recovering from Covid-19.