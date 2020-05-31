This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We agreed that we should go for a short drive to see if I could drive safely': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 31 May 2020, 6:30 PM
39 minutes ago
Source: CNN/YouTube

We can move back to where you like.

The words of CNN reporter Omar Jimenez moments before he was arrested live on air by police in Minneapolis.

Nursing homes 66 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

As a society we didn’t pay attention to the needs and care of those in residential care.

Tadhg Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, spoke to an special Oireachtas on Covid-19.

two-sessionschina-beijing-npc-press-conference-wang-yi-cn Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

It has come to our attention that some political forces in the US are taking China-US relations hostage and pushing our two countries to the brink of a new Cold War.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on its strained relationship with the Trump administration.

liveline-letter Source: RTÉ

I know you will be very sad when I’m gone but I’ll always be with [you], and you will get through this…

A letter Susan O’Neill penned to her sister Lorna shortly before she passed away from Covid-19.

president-trump-holds-an-event-on-protecting-seniors-with-diabetes Source: PA Images

Big Tech is doing everything in their very considerable power to CENSOR in advance of the 2020 Election. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen! They tried hard in 2016, and lost. Now they are going absolutely CRAZY. Stay Tuned!!!

President of the United States of America Donald Trump lost the rag at Twitter for fact-checking one of his tweets.

michael-oleary-comments Source: PA

I really don’t think that Michael O’Leary is a good source of public health advice on the effectiveness or not of quarantine.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan refuted the medical advice of Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary.

coronavirus-thu-may-28-2020 Source: PA Images

We agreed that we should go for a short drive to see if I could drive safely.

Dominic Cummings, an advisor to UK prime minister Boris Johnson, on how we sought to ally concerns over his eyesight while recovering from Covid-19.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

