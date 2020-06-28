'He’s not a godlike creature, Solomon from above': The week in quotes

We are appealing to the Carna community, and to those who may have lived locally at the time, who may know something – no matter what that information might be, and no matter how small – to please make contact with garda.

Jackie Walsh asked for the public for information on the disappearance of her mother Barbara Walsh in 1985. Gardaí issued a renewed appeal for information this week.

Source: Julien Behal

So instead I will end by thanking each and every one of you. Only you know the true weight of the burden you carried over the past few months. I know that sometimes you were able to share that burden, sometimes you had to carry it alone. I am sorry for everything you had to go through. Your actions – your choices, your sacrifices, your decisions – changed the destiny of our country and saved us from the worst. By following the public health advice – by choosing to restrict your lives – you helped suppress the virus and you saved lives.

Leo Varadkar gave his final update as Taoiseach on Ireland’s reopening roadmap.

Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

If there’s to be a resurgence in the disease across the whole society it would be if we have a high level of non-compliance like we’ve talked about before – anticipatory behaviour where people start going back to the way things used to be and behaving the way they used to behave. That’s exactly the kind of thing that will lead to an increase in transmission of infection.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan on why the number of cases among younger people is causing concern.

Source: PA Images

If the High Courts were made up of plumbers and working class mothers from Ballyfermot that decision would never have been reached. The decision doesn’t fall from the ether. He’s not a godlike creature, Solomon from above, no judges are, but their class background and their material conditions from which they come does impact on the decisions they make.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith defended comments she made about a High Court judge and a Facebook post that used an image of him and claimed he was “right wing”.

Source: Brian Lawless/PA Images

Number 19 is finally here. It’s for our millions of fans, near and far…we miss you. It’s for the Reds that fell to the virus. It’s for my dad, who first took me to Anfield in 1959. It’s for Sean Cox, smiling in Ireland right now. And it’s for the 96, who will never be forgotten.

The CEO of Liverpool FC Peter Moore tweeted that the team’s success – winning the Premiere League for the first time in 30 years – was for Sean Cox, was left with serious brain injuries following an unprovoked attack by Roma fans outside Anfield in 2018.

File photo of Stonehenge. Source: PA Images

Clearly sophisticated practices demonstrate that the people were so in tune with natural events to an extent that we can barely conceive in the modern world we live in today.

Dr Richard Bates from the University of ST Andrew on the discovery of a major new prehistoric monument just a short distance away from Stonehenge.

Source: RTÉ Archives

The Den was made because we didn’t have producers or directors or scriptwriters, we’d one locked off camera, so that’s why we were allowed to do what we did. The reason it actually worked is because RTÉ had feck all involvement. That’s why it worked, if they tried it they’d end up with Echo Island meets The Nuacht. Echo Island, if you remember that muck, was basically a programme where children could go out and play for 25 minutes and get some air, and then come back in.

TheJournal.ie spoke to Dustin the Turkey about The Den’s success.