'Stay vigilant, keep our social distance, and take personal responsibility for our own health': The week in quotes

It was a terribly stupid, stupid mistake on my part, something I am regretful for.

Fianna Fail’s Barry Cowen on a driving ban he received for drink driving.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

As a husband and father, and as a public health doctor, I’m conscious that we all have been through tough times together over the last number of months and many families across the country have been affected by the course of COVID-19, suffering pain and loss of loved ones. I hope that we can all remain working together to continue to stay vigilant, keep our social distance, and take personal responsibility for our own health, in the first instance, as well as looking after our family members and friends and those we care about most.

Tony Holohan on his decision to temporarily step down as chief medical officer at the Department of Health.

Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

It’s the same infectious disease as it was the beginning of all of this. It is still a disease, you can carry and pass on while not having any symptoms.

Liz Canavan, Assistant Secretary General at the Department of the Taoiseach, warned the public to avoid becoming complacent in the fight against Covid-19.

Source: PA

Dealing with the UK government over the last few days has been an utterly shambolic experience.

Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford on his experience of coordinating air bridges and border quarantine with the British government.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Was it all 100% right and perfect on the day? No.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald on the large numbers of people who attended the funeral of a senior IRA figure during the week.

The GAA needs to grow up and grow a pair of balls.

Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan called for stronger action to be taken against teams who resume training before their scheduled date in September.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I will look after Mayo and I make no apologies for looking after Mayo. The people of Mayo gave me 15,000 votes and elected me on the first count, the only Fine Gael TD in the country that was elected on the first count. Leo Varadkar got 8,000 votes and it took him five counts to get elected. Between himself and Paschal Donohoe, they got 12,000 votes and I beat the two of them put together. So I make no apology for representing the people.

Toys were thrown out of several prams this week by politicians who didn’t get the ministerial positions they had hoped- this was Fine Gael’s Michael Ring.