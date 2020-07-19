‘I think there’s a moment of human frailty there from Eamon’: The week in quotes

Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Testing is a foundation stone of everything we’re doing in relation to this disease. If we don’t know how many people have it, if we don’t know where the disease is, we can’t stop it spreading. So please, if you are asked to get a test, please do so.

Liz Canavan, assistant general secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach, on how an increasing proportion of close contacts of Covid-19 cases who are failing to take up the offer of a test for the coronavirus.

If the situation is serious enough to keep pubs closed, surely house parties need to be also curbed given they pose a greater threat, as the location of clusters proves.

Padraig Cribben, head of a publican lobby group, called for a ban on the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and off licenses.

Absolutely in terms of… absolutely. I mean drugs are not available to under 18s, and absolutely… and obviously there’s a difference between medical drugs obviously, and yes, absolutely, yeah.

The new Minister for Education Norma Foley speaking to last week’s Sunday Independent.

Anything he touches turns to disaster. He is congenitally incapable of seeing a problem without making it very considerably worse.

Former speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, speaking about former UK transport secretary Chris Grayling.

I think there’s a moment of human frailty there from Eamon.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman speaking after his cabinet colleague and party leader Eamon Ryan fell asleep during a Dáil sitting, and had to be woken up to vote against a motion on giving power paid workers a living wage.

I’d call this morning openly, as President of the GAA, to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to go back and review those figures for us as an organisation

GAA president John Horan made an appeal for the organisation to be given leeway with public health regulations.

Authorities like the Irish Data Protection Commissioner have so far undermined the success of the GDPR. The court has clearly told the data protection authorities to get going and enforce the law.

Austrian privacy lawyer Max Schrems, speaking after the European Court of Justice ruled that a key arrangement designed to protect the misuse of EU citizens’ personal data when it is transferred to the US is invalid.