Dublin: 19 °C Friday 17 July, 2020
Children's minister: Eamon Ryan's Dáil snooze 'a moment of human frailty'

Footage of Ryan asleep in the Convention Centre last night has gone viral.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 17 Jul 2020, 1:20 PM
59 minutes ago 15,254 Views 55 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5152977

Tweet by @Mick Caul Source: Mick Caul/Twitter

CHILDREN’S MINISTER RODERIC O’Gorman has described a viral video of Green Party leader Eamon Ryan asleep in the Dáil as “a moment of human frailty”.

Footage taken from inside the Convention Centre last night showed Ryan sleeping as he was called on to vote during a motion on giving lower paid workers a living wage.

In the video, captured by Oireachtas TV cameras, Ryan’s name is heard being called a number of times, before Chief Whip Jack Chambers is seen attempting to get his attention.

The incident has since gone viral, and led to online criticism of Ryan for sleeping on the job.

But his party colleague played down the incident today, while acknowledging that Ryan did not cover himself in glory.

“I think there’s a moment of human frailty there from Eamon. It shouldn’t have happened and he acknowledged as much himself,” Roderic O’Gorman said.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

