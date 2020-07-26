This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 26 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I believe this government will do massive damage to the idea of environmentalism': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 26 Jul 2020, 6:30 PM
28 minutes ago 2,036 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5159046

coronavirus-tue-jul-7-2020 Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire

We strongly advise everybody to come forward, it’s really important you play a part for yourself, for your family, for the wider public, for society, and stopping the spread and second surge.

HSE CEO Paul Reid on the “real concern” over a number of close contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19 failing to turn up for tests.

coronavirus Source: PA Images

There are no words for the battle he fought every day. He’s been an outstanding doctor and the best dad we could have asked for… It was very difficult to see our father in so much pain.

Dr Samar Fatima Ali paid tribute to her father Dr Syed Waqqar Ali, a doctor who worked at the Mater Hospital in Dublin and passed away this week after a three-month battle with Covid-19.

labour 21 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I’m beginning to wonder who’s the Taoiseach.

Labour leader Alan Kelly on mixed messages from Taoiseach and Tánaiste on the release of the travel ‘green list’ earlier this week.

018 Cabinet Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

It may not be simple but it is very straightforward.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on that travel advice.

saoirse-mchugh-4 Source: RTÉ Prime Time

This government, I believe (and I hope I’m wrong) will do massive damage to the idea of environmentalism by linking it with socially regressive policies.

Saoirse McHugh on her decision to leave the Green Party.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

ruth-morrissey-funeral Source: PA Images

Not only was Ruth stunningly beautiful with a smile that would light up any room that she walked into, she was so loving and caring and well able to give sound advice, whether you wanted to hear it at the time or not. She was wise beyond her years – so witty, great fun and people were drawn to her. I don’t know how I got so lucky when she agreed to come my way.

The words of Paul Morrissey, speaking at the funeral of his wife Ruth Morrissey. The CervicalCheck campaigner was laid to rest this week.

belgium-europe-summit Source: PA Images

We’re here because everyone is taking care of their own country, not to go to each other’s birthdays for the rest of our lives.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the tough stance he took during negotiations on the EU recovery fund.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie