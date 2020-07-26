'I believe this government will do massive damage to the idea of environmentalism': The week in quotes

Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire

We strongly advise everybody to come forward, it’s really important you play a part for yourself, for your family, for the wider public, for society, and stopping the spread and second surge.

HSE CEO Paul Reid on the “real concern” over a number of close contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19 failing to turn up for tests.

Source: PA Images

There are no words for the battle he fought every day. He’s been an outstanding doctor and the best dad we could have asked for… It was very difficult to see our father in so much pain.

Dr Samar Fatima Ali paid tribute to her father Dr Syed Waqqar Ali, a doctor who worked at the Mater Hospital in Dublin and passed away this week after a three-month battle with Covid-19.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I’m beginning to wonder who’s the Taoiseach.

Labour leader Alan Kelly on mixed messages from Taoiseach and Tánaiste on the release of the travel ‘green list’ earlier this week.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

It may not be simple but it is very straightforward.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on that travel advice.

Source: RTÉ Prime Time

This government, I believe (and I hope I’m wrong) will do massive damage to the idea of environmentalism by linking it with socially regressive policies.

Saoirse McHugh on her decision to leave the Green Party.

Source: PA Images

Not only was Ruth stunningly beautiful with a smile that would light up any room that she walked into, she was so loving and caring and well able to give sound advice, whether you wanted to hear it at the time or not. She was wise beyond her years – so witty, great fun and people were drawn to her. I don’t know how I got so lucky when she agreed to come my way.

The words of Paul Morrissey, speaking at the funeral of his wife Ruth Morrissey. The CervicalCheck campaigner was laid to rest this week.

Source: PA Images

We’re here because everyone is taking care of their own country, not to go to each other’s birthdays for the rest of our lives.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the tough stance he took during negotiations on the EU recovery fund.