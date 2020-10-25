'I do not believe in nationalising children': The week in quotes

Source: RollingNews.ie

We have a nursing home being run for the last three days by a cook and two other staff, which is totally unacceptable.

Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten on the development this week that 90% of staff and residents at a nursing home tested positive for Covid-19.

Source: Julian Behal Photography via RollingNews.ie

All we can do is act with the best intentions. All of us did. None of us here are lockdown enthusiasts.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on Ireland’s second lockdown, and the delay in following NPHET’s advice.

Source: David Woolfall via Wikimedia

I do not believe in nationalising children.

UK Conservative backbencher Brendan Clarke-Smith on extending a free schools meal scheme.

Source: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

One survivor vividly recalled that no doctor was present when she gave birth, only nuns, and there was no formal medical care or any kind of pain relief. Another woman retold the story of her birth and said when her mother cried out in pain during labour, she was told by one of these nuns that she should not be surprised as my mother was paying for her sins.

Powerful testimonies of those who lived in mother and baby homes were read into the Dáil record.

Source: PA Images

I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani on being filmed as part of the new Borat film reaching in his trousers while lying in bed in front of an actress playing Borat’s daughter.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Why is it so hard to do what’s right for women who have already been failed by the State?

Campaigner Vicky Phelan expressed the 221+ group’s anger around the proposed establishment next week of a Tribunal into the CervicalCheck scandal.

Source: Graham Hughes/Photocall Ireland!

Fungie is like family to everyone in Dingle and people are devastated he is missing, it is very raw to talk about and people are starting to grieve.

Caroline Boland from Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance on the disappearence of Fungie the dolphin.