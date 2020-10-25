#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 25 October 2020
Advertisement

'I do not believe in nationalising children': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 25 Oct 2020, 6:30 PM
14 minutes ago 1,281 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5241156
Image: David Woolfall via Wikimedia
Image: David Woolfall via Wikimedia

2192 Climate Action Source: RollingNews.ie

We have a nursing home being run for the last three days by a cook and two other staff, which is totally unacceptable.

Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten on the development this week that 90% of staff and residents at a nursing home tested positive for Covid-19.

CF7I9333 Source: Julian Behal Photography via RollingNews.ie

All we can do is act with the best intentions. All of us did. None of us here are lockdown enthusiasts.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on Ireland’s second lockdown, and the delay in following NPHET’s advice.

Official_portrait_of_Brendan_Clarke-Smith_MP_crop_2 Source: David Woolfall via Wikimedia

I do not believe in nationalising children.

UK Conservative backbencher Brendan Clarke-Smith on extending a free schools meal scheme.

tuam-single-mothers-and-babies-homes Source: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

One survivor vividly recalled that no doctor was present when she gave birth, only nuns, and there was no formal medical care or any kind of pain relief. Another woman retold the story of her birth and said when her mother cried out in pain during labour, she was told by one of these nuns that she should not be surprised as my mother was paying for her sins.

Powerful testimonies of those who lived in mother and baby homes were read into the Dáil record.

election-2020-pennsylvania Source: PA Images

I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani on being filmed as part of the new Borat film reaching in his trousers while lying in bed in front of an actress playing Borat’s daughter.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

9780 CervicalCheck Apology Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Why is it so hard to do what’s right for women who have already been failed by the State?

Campaigner Vicky Phelan expressed the 221+ group’s anger around the proposed establishment next week of a Tribunal into the CervicalCheck scandal.

file-photo-a-team-of-divers-has-carried-out-an-extensive-search-for-fungie-but-there-is-still-no-sign-of-the-much-loved-dingle-dolphin-end Source: Graham Hughes/Photocall Ireland!

Fungie is like family to everyone in Dingle and people are devastated he is missing, it is very raw to talk about and people are starting to grieve.

Caroline Boland from Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance on the disappearence of Fungie the dolphin.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie