'There is nothing I would like better right now than a pint': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.

Actor Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, announced that he is transgender.

Source: PA Images

To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.

The US attorney general William Barr was unable to find evidence to corroborate Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud.

I go through pain every day, not a physical pain but a pain through my head, not sleeping properly at night, saying ‘could I have done something different?’ and wondering what did they do to them. There have been some really vicious rumours about what was done to them and tears come out of my eyes when I hear the rumours, hearing about him begging for mercy. No parent should hear that.

The father of Willie Maughan, who has been missing for five years and is elieved to have been murdered along with his pregnant girlfriend, spoke about their renewed hope for justice after a number of arrests were made.

Source: AP/PA Images

This is a day to remember and, frankly, a year to forget.

British health secretary Matt Hancock on the UK giving the green light to the roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The student nurses stood up when they were called on to protect the people of this country and now the government slaps them down.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett on the government voting against his party’s motion to reinstate of the payment of student nurses and midwives who are in placements during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Julien Behal Photography/RollingNews.ie

There is nothing I would like better right now than a pint in some rural pub in an idyllic village in the west of Ireland.

The Taoiseach was gasping for a pint.

The truth of the matter is, people thought it was an F bomb it wasn’t, strangely. It was a B bomb. You have to listen carefully, it probably rhymes with a word like ‘pollocks’ rather than anything else.

Ryan Tubridy on his reaction to an unexpectedly fizzy bottle of Fanta on the Late Late Toy Show.