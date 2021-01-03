#Open journalism No news is bad news

'I really feel like there is a bit of hope there now': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 3 Jan 2021, 6:30 PM
taoiseach-press-briefing-30122020 Source: Tom Honan

We are all weary, from the bottom of our hearts, of this disease and the impact it has had on our lives. The next month, as we face into these strictest controls in the depth of winter, is going to be very tough for everyone.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a new lockdownn.

no-fee-first-vaccinations-2 Source: Marc O'Sullivan

I really feel like there is a bit of hope there now.

Annie Lynch, a 79-year-old grandmother of ten from the Liberties in Dublin, on being the first recipient of a Covid vaccine in the Republic of Ireland.

NO REPRO FEE HSE Weekly Briefing 020 Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

What we’ve definitely seen is a whole set of worst-case scenarios come together. The virus is absolutely rampant in the community.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid on the scale of the third wave of Covid-19.

eu-uk-post-brexit-trade-deal Source: PA Images

It has been a long road. It’s time now to put Brexit behind us. Our future is made in Europe.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the signing of a post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom.

coronavirus-wed-dec-30-2020 Source: PA Images

People said that that was impossible. And they said that that was having your cake and eating it. If you remember what they said was you couldn’t have free trade with the EU unless you conformed with the EU’s laws. That has turned out not to be true.

Boris Johnson painted the deal as a win for the UK.

munich-security-conference Source: PA Images

This pandemic has been very severe … it has affected every corner of this planet. But this is not necessarily the big one.

Dr Mike Ryan of the World Health Organisation urged countries to put proper planning in place now to be able to better handle the next pandemic, whenever it may arrive.

90326598-1 Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

We know that his many friends and countless fans around the world will share in our grief as we mourn his loss, but celebrate the extraordinary talent of the man whose songs meant so much to so many.

The family of Liam Reilly, frontman of Bagatelle, announced that the musician passed away at his home on New Year’s Day.

