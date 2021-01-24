'We must end this uncivil war': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban or conservative versus liberal.”

US President Joe Biden struck a conciliatory tone in his inauguration speech.

Source: PA Images

“Have a nice life.”

Donald Trump’s parting wish to the United States as his presidency came to an end.

Source: Marc O'Sullivan

“In the first phase particularly, nurses were the last people to see the patients before they died. Unfortunately, they couldn’t always be with them because of the lack of PPE and the question of whether it was protecting staff, we had to reduce staff exposure to 15 minutes. It was really difficult and a lot of the time patients did die on their own.”

Bernie Waterhouse, clinical nurse manager at St James’ Hospital in Dublin and the first healthcare worker to receive a Covid vaccine in the Republic, spoke about working on the frontlines right now.

Source: Shutterstock

“We can’t have a fishing industry that doesn’t have enough fish to catch.”

CEO John Ward of the Irish Fish Producers Organisation spoke to an Oireachtas committee about the crisis facing his industry.

Source: PA Images

“Why should we leave the EU debate to anti-EU parties? Why? [...] For all those who believe in the EU project, this is not the time to sit back and be complacent.”

The words of the EU’s former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: PA Images

“There can be nothing more essential than providing care and education for children with additional needs.”

Minister for Education Norma Foley hit out at unions who this week pulled out of plans to reopen schools for children with special education needs.

Source: Marc O'Sullivan

“I’m relieved to have the two doses and can’t wait to see my family and grandchildren. I felt fine after the first dose, no after effects at all. I am delighted to have received the second dose.”

Annie Lynch received her second dose of a Covid vaccine.