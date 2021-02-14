'I spent my teenage years working on sites filling skips. Did they?': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

:My brother is gone and will not be coming back. What we can do is ensure that his death is not in vain, that it never happens to another family again and the most vulnerable people in our society are given the care that they need.”

The words of Gloria, the sister of 27-year-old George Nkencho who was shot dead by gardaí, speaking about the investigation into his death.

“Donald Trump surrendered his role as commander-in-chief and became the inciter-in-chief of a dangerous insurrection.”

The Democrat’s lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin speaking at Trump’s senate trial this week.

“This pandemic is nowhere near finished. I want to repeat, this is nowhere near the end. And some people say, well there’s light at the end of the tunnel. But from my point of view, I’m not sure how far that light is away.”

A grim warning from WHO special envoy on Covid-19 David Nabarro.

“A feigned amnesia around the uncomfortable aspects of our shared history will not help us to forge a better future together.”

President Michael D Higgins penned a piece for The Guardian on the shared history between the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“I spent my teenage years working on sites filling skips. Did they? Or did they drive their Mercedes into their big plant hire shops walking past all of their machinery worth hundreds of thousands, to count all their money?”

A jab from Labour TD Duncan Smith at the Healy-Raes during a row in the Dáil.

“You don’t say those kinds of things because you’re stupid, you’re not a stupid man, you say those things because you hope other people are stupid and you believe that they may think the government has this power of intervention.”

Emotions were obviously running high in the Dáil this week as there was also this row, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar throwing this out at Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty.

“I’m not a cat.”

Rod Ponton’s point of information to a US court after he logged into Zoom with a cat filter on his face.