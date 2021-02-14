#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 14 February 2021
Advertisement

'I spent my teenage years working on sites filling skips. Did they?': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 14 Feb 2021, 6:30 PM
43 minutes ago 6,696 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5353041

george-nkencho-death Source: PA Images

:My brother is gone and will not be coming back. What we can do is ensure that his death is not in vain, that it never happens to another family again and the most vulnerable people in our society are given the care that they need.”

The words of Gloria, the sister of 27-year-old George Nkencho who was shot dead by gardaí, speaking about the investigation into his death.

news-second-impeachment-trial-of-former-president-donald-trump Source: PA Images

“Donald Trump surrendered his role as commander-in-chief and became the inciter-in-chief of a dangerous insurrection.”

The Democrat’s lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin speaking at Trump’s senate trial this week.

switzerland-geneva-who-director-general-election Source: PA Images

“This pandemic is nowhere near finished. I want to repeat, this is nowhere near the end. And some people say, well there’s light at the end of the tunnel. But from my point of view, I’m not sure how far that light is away.”

A grim warning from WHO special envoy on Covid-19 David Nabarro.

duke-and-duchess-of-cambridge-visit-ireland-day-1-dublin-3-mar-2020 Source: PA Images

“A feigned amnesia around the uncomfortable aspects of our shared history will not help us to forge a better future together.”

President Michael D Higgins penned a piece for The Guardian on the shared history between the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

“I spent my teenage years working on sites filling skips. Did they? Or did they drive their Mercedes into their big plant hire shops walking past all of their machinery worth hundreds of thousands, to count all their money?”

A jab from Labour TD Duncan Smith at the Healy-Raes during a row in the Dáil.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

005 Sinn Fein Pearse Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

“You don’t say those kinds of things because you’re stupid, you’re not a stupid man, you say those things because you hope other people are stupid and you believe that they may think the government has this power of intervention.”

Emotions were obviously running high in the Dáil this week as there was also this row, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar throwing this out at Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

“I’m not a cat.”

Rod Ponton’s point of information to a US court after he logged into Zoom with a cat filter on his face.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie