'The light is shining a little brighter': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 11 Apr 2021, 6:30 PM
autumn-weather-oct-21st-2019 Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

Our young people are fierce and brave and they’re coming for us. And we should let them.

Cara Cash-Marley, chief executive of not-for-profit integration group Groundwork NI, on how young people are key to Northern Ireland’s future.

northern-ireland-unrest Source: PA Images

We owe it to the agreement generation and indeed future generations not to spiral back to that dark place of sectarian murders and political discord. There is now a particular onus on those of us who currently hold the responsibility of political leadership to step forward and play our part and ensure that this cannot happen.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking on the 23rd anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

PA-7591087 (1) Source: PA Images

If children could vote, they would want to come to the funfair or the circus.

David Duffy of Duffy’s Circuses, who spoke to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland about the threat faced to the sector by the pandemic.

2-4486202 Source: PA Images

Both of them had come on this mission in their own right to try and heal history, to ensure that for the future these two neighbouring islands would be characterised by good neighbourliness. He wasn’t just there as her company, if you like, her inevitable company, he was also there making a statement.

Former president Mary McAleese paid tribute to Prince Philip, who passed away this week aged 99, and recalled his historic visit to Ireland with Queen Elizabeth in 2011.

eynrl4uweaehhf4 Source: Trinity College via Twitter

Another glass ceiling has been shattered.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris on the election of Professor Linda Doyle as the first female provost of Trinity College Dublin.

coronavirus-sun-may-3-2020 Source: PA Images

The light is shining a little brighter for now.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid on progress being made in suppressing the spread of Covid-19.

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

Ehm.

European Commission president Ursual von der Leyen’s after she was left without a chair during a meeting with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

