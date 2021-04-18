'Is she dead or alive? I do not know': The week in quotes

Source: Oireachtas.ie

Every time I go to bed at night I think of her. Why am I left this way? Is she dead or alive? I do not know. The information I got is so scant. It’s unbelievable they would do it to a human being.

Peter Mulryan, a survivor of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home, told an Oireachtas committee about his attempts to find out if his sister, Marian, is dead or alive.

Given the incidence that we have at the moment it would only require a small number of super-spreader events, and particularly a super-spreader event or events with a variant [of concern] to get us into trouble. So we’re in a very good position, we’re the third best in Europe by incidence at the moment and I’m hoping we can stay there. But there are uncertainties and we just need to continue to review and respond.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn’s words of caution for the months ahead in Ireland’s battle against Covid-19.

Legislating for a ban on conversion therapy will send a clear and unambiguous message to everyone, both younger and older, that a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression is not up for debate.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman on moves by government to ban conversion therapy in Ireland.

It would make me really vulnerable, everybody would know the situation. I shouldn’t have to do it – crowdfund for my life. It is a last resort. I would much rather first that the HSE supports me in what I’m asking.

A woman whose description of life with an eating disorder went viral appealed to the HSE for immediate access to in-patient treatment.

I can’t remember when I last spoke to Dave.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson caught rather off guard when asked about his relationship with the under-fire David Cameron.

I would say to anyone between 60 and 69 who is offered the AstraZeneca vaccine: take it and register. You’ve much more to fear from the virus than you have from the vaccine.

Dr Colm Henry on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

I’d like to say I’m trying to look into a crystal ball but at the moment I feel like I’m looking into a tank of slurry.

Caoimhe Moloney, group operations director with Pierce Kavanagh Coaches, spoke to RTÉ’s News at One about the uncertainties facing the sector.