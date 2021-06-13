'At best, heavily disputed and, at worst, a whitewashed fiction': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

I do not go along with Mr Krugman’s disingenuous excuse that ‘the Irish have a sense of humour’ about his attacks on us. While I am always happy to engage in serious debate about Ireland’s economic performance, derogatory references in a leading newspaper like yours are no laughing matter.

Ireland’s ambassador to the United States, Daniel Mulhall, on the use of the term ‘leprechaun’ by economist Paul Krugman when referring to Ireland.

At best, heavily disputed and, at worst, a whitewashed fiction.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns on the final report of the Commission of Inquiry into Mother and Baby Homes.

If you are a guest in a country, then understand its culture, and don’t provoke the locals, don’t provoke the host if you visit as a guest.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban defended his country’s football fans who booed the Ireland team as they took a knee before a Euro 2020 warm-up game in Budapest.

The protection of values starts on a personal level. That’s what we’ve seen by the decision of footballers to ‘take a knee’ over the past year. It’s a statement by them about how they want their sport to be and the values they want to see on the pitch and in the stadiums. I am very proud of the footballers of my country, for their diversity and the shared values which they have committed themselves to.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin weighed in behind Ireland’s national soccer team.

We’ve been closed for so long, it’s been quite an emotional day. Our oldest customer John who opened up the place 59 years ago was there to open it again today.

Diane Wright at The Coach House and Olde Bar in Glaslough, Co Monaghan, on reopening after many, many weeks closed.

I didn’t realise how much I needed this until it gets taken away.

James Vincent McMorrow on taking to the stage once again as part of a pilot for live events.