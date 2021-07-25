'I’m very determined to not let it destroy the rest of my life': The week in quotes

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I can see it as I go around myself, we’re simply getting too close, we’ve forgotten how easy it is to transmit this virus. Those of us who are vaccinated may be feeling inappropriately bulletproof. We have very high levels of protection, but we’re not absolutely protected.

Professor Philip Nolan appealed to those who are fully vaccinated to be aware of the vaccine’s limitations.

Source: Julien Behal

His was a life of courage and consequence. He loved his country and was fearless in challenging those who used violence to undermine it.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin lead tributes to former leader and founder of the Progressive Democrats Des O’Malley, who died on Wednesday aged 82.

It has destroyed my life. It destroyed from the age of 18, maybe even prior, to when I was 25. I’m very determined to not let it destroy the rest of my life. I’m very determined to enjoy my life, and I have. I’ve had some great years the last few years. I’m not saying I don’t have down days, 100%, everyone does. Even that having gone through something like this, but it doesn’t have to define you.

Charlene Masterson, was sexually abused by her father for more than seven years, spoke out after he was jailed for 17 years.

Source: INPHO

All these guys racing in Tokyo are hard-working, diligent and disciplined people who are showing up day-in, day-out, driving their cars down to the boat when its dark in the morning. They are out in the snow, they are out in the hail, and they have been doing it day-in and day-out for years. That explains why you would be doing all of this hard work in the winter, by yourself, three years out from an Olympics. I believe in compounding: you put it into the bank and it will yield results in four years’ time. Every little thing makes a difference. There’s a fantastic purity about that life, there’s a brilliant truth in it. It is so honest.

Two-time Olympic rower Paul Griffin spoke to The42 about his career, and what it takes to reach the top of one of the world’s toughest sports.

Source: Shutterstock

My line manager said, ‘Let me check the roster’. 30 minutes later, he came down to me and then asked why did I pick the Friday and could I not reschedule it ‘as we are short staffed that week’. I laughed out loud. So I asked him to confirm he wants me to postpone getting my vaccine whilst we are in the middle of a pandemic. His response was yes, and that can I not do him a favour. Again, all I could do was laugh.

Retail worker David Johnson shared this exchange with his boss while trying to get time off work to receive a vaccine. Many other workers shared similar stories.

Source: Shutterstock

The hidden pandemic of orphanhood is a global emergency, and we can ill afford to wait until tomorrow to act. Out of control Covid-19 epidemics abruptly and permanently alter the lives of the children who are left behind.

The words of Dr Seth Flaxman, one of the authors of a study into children left orphaned by Covid.