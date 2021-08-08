'I would cut this medal in half for her': The week in quotes

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

I would cut this medal in half for my sister because I know she deserves it as much as I do.

Aidan Walsh said he will share his bronze Olympic medal with his sister, Michaela, after a rollercoaster experience at Tokyo 2020.

Look at what we’ve done already. We’ve transitioned away from coal in my lifetime. Thanks to Margaret Thatcher, who closed so many coal mines across the country, we had a big early start and we’re now moving rapidly away from coal altogether

UK prime minister Boris Johnson on efforts to move away from a reliance on coal.

The virus does not become tired. It doesn’t care if we are fed up, it only sees the opportunity to spread from person to person when we let our guard down.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged the public to keep their guard, even if they’re fed up with the pandemic.

They made it clear that upon return home I would definitely face some form of punishment. There were also thinly disguised hints that more would await me.

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya on what officials told her after she accused them of trying to force her to leave the Tokyo Games early.

This grubby little episode suggests there is a prevalent attitude, among an elite in Irish society, that there is one rule for the little people and another for them. It is possible to host an event for scores of political insiders at a swanky hotel, but communions and confirmations are deemed too dangerous to proceed while wedding parties cannot exceed 100 guests – even if they are held outside.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall on the revelations surrounding an event organised by former minister Katherine Zappone.

He is very aware of his size advantage over just about everything and will rest wherever he chooses and will not be easily moved

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group on the return of a walrus to Irish waters.