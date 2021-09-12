#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 12 September 2021
'You bloody fool': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 12 Sep 2021, 6:30 PM
ulster-hume-wife-nobel Source: PA Images

For us, she was the calm at the centre of chaotic times, able to impart a sense of safety and love which sustained us when the world around us was full of uncertainties. No matter how crazy or how difficult the situation, she was simply unflappable.

The words of Pat Hume’s son Aidan at her funeral this week.

president-biden-delivers-remarks-on-his-robust-plan-to-stop-the-spread-of-the-delta-variant-and-boost-covid-19-vaccinations Source: PA Images

A distinct minority of Americans supported by a distinct minority of elected officials are keeping us from turning the corner.

US president Joe Biden on efforts to bring Covid under control.

Within weeks it will become clear if there is a basis for the Assembly and Executive to continue in this current mandate, and I want that to happen, but, equally, we will also need to consider whether there is a need for an Assembly election to refresh our mandate if action is not taken to address and resolve the issues related to the protocol and its impact, its damaging impact on Northern Ireland each and every day.
DUP leader Jerrfrey Donaldson raised the spectre of collapsing the powersharing government in Northern Ireland.

download (4) Source: Niall O'Connor/The Journal

It’s something that’s so hard to wrap your head around. You see things like this up and down the country but when it’s on your home patch it really affects you more.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor and Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney on the deaths of three people in Lixnaw which gardaí are investigating as a murder-suicide.

2-61929123 File photo. Source: PA Images

You had barbed wire in a square and loads of the civilians, the population in there, just waiting to get on a flight. You saw soldiers going around, weapons and everything. It looked like it wasn’t organised at all. When we were walking through all you could hear was constant gunshots at that time. If you looked at people’s faces, we were all quite shocked. We did not know what was happening. We did not know if it was Taliban or if it was Coalition forces firing their rounds off.

British army solider Private Jack Howarth on the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan.

brexit Source: PA Images

This was cronyism pure and simple. It goes to the heart of how politics has been conducted in this state for decades, and it is why we have bad government after bad government. People are sick to their back teeth of it.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald on the revelations surrounding Simon Coveney and Zapponegate.

shutterstock_1468074365 Source: Shutterstock

You bloody fool.

The words of an Australian musk duck that scientists discovered could imitate speech.

Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

