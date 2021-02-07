'Those numbers are made up, but you understand the idea': The week in quotes

Source: AP/PA Images

They are putting one person behind bars to scare millions.

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny accuses Vladimir Putin of trying to intimidate his critics in a courtroom speech before being jailed for nearly three years.

Source: RTÉ

I can now focus on my own fight to stay alive as long as I can.

32-year-old Lynsey Bennett speaks outside the High Court after settling a case with the HSE over the reading of her cervical smear tests.

Source: PA

Bear with us for now.

HSE CEO Paul Reid responds to issues with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan.

Source: PA

People need to get their heads out of the sand and get their fingers out of their ears and actually listen to what people in Northern Ireland are having to deal with.

DUP leader Arlene Foster accuses Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney of not listening to unionists’ concerns as the row over the Northern Ireland protocol continued.

Source: PA

I’m a 57-year-old man who has experienced racism throughout my life. I wasn’t expecting my forgiveness to be an invitation to lighten a sentence.

Ex-footballer Ian Wright expresses disappointment with the decision of a judge to spare an Irish 18-year-old a criminal conviction for sending him racist messages last year.

Interim secretary General at the Department of Health Robert Watt Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

It seems that €292,000 was just a nice round number.

Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell asks Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath how an €81,000 pay hike for the next secretary general of the Department of Health was decided upon.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The 80-20 rule applies to a point that if you vaccinate 20% of the people you actually reduce the risk by 80%. Now, those numbers are made up, they’re not real numbers, but you understand the idea.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly attempts to outline Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine strategy on Morning Ireland.