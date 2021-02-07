#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 7 February 2021
Advertisement

'Those numbers are made up, but you understand the idea': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 6:30 PM
24 minutes ago 4,839 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5346177

russia-explaining-the-crackdown Source: AP/PA Images

They are putting one person behind bars to scare millions.

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny accuses Vladimir Putin of trying to intimidate his critics in a courtroom speech before being jailed for nearly three years.

Lynsey B Source: RTÉ

I can now focus on my own fight to stay alive as long as I can.

32-year-old Lynsey Bennett speaks outside the High Court after settling a case with the HSE over the reading of her cervical smear tests. 

coronavirus-sun-may-3-2020 Source: PA

Bear with us for now.

HSE CEO Paul Reid responds to issues with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan.

coronavirus-tue-jan-5-2021 Source: PA

People need to get their heads out of the sand and get their fingers out of their ears and actually listen to what people in Northern Ireland are having to deal with.

DUP leader Arlene Foster accuses Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney of not listening to unionists’ concerns as the row over the Northern Ireland protocol continued.

patrick-obrien-court-case Source: PA

I’m a 57-year-old man who has experienced racism throughout my life. I wasn’t expecting my forgiveness to be an invitation to lighten a sentence.

Ex-footballer Ian Wright expresses disappointment with the decision of a judge to spare an Irish 18-year-old a criminal conviction for sending him racist messages last year.

90326590 Interim secretary General at the Department of Health Robert Watt Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

It seems that €292,000 was just a nice round number.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell asks Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath how an €81,000 pay hike for the next secretary general of the Department of Health was decided upon.

cabinet 071 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The 80-20 rule applies to a point that if you vaccinate 20% of the people you actually reduce the risk by 80%. Now, those numbers are made up, they’re not real numbers, but you understand the idea.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly attempts to outline Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine strategy on Morning Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie