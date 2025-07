SATURDAY’S WEATHER IS expected to reach up to 29 degrees, with Met Éireann warning of “an uncomfortable night for sleeping” ahead.

Conditions will be very warm for much of the weekend before turning more unsettled and cooler from later on Sunday.

Friday night will be warm and clear, though some patches of mist and fog are possible according to the forecaster.

Saturday will have plenty of sunshine, with highest temperatures ranging between of 24 to 29 degrees in a light to moderate southeast breeze.

It’s Saturday night that may hold most difficulty for those looking to catch some rest according to Met Éireann: “An uncomfortable night for sleeping with temperatures not falling below 14 to 17 or 18 degrees in a light southeast breeze.”

There is also a warning for the unfortunate pollen sufferers, as Met Éireann said it there will be “particularly high levels” expected during this warm period.

The bright weather will continue Sunday with a dry start to the day, but cloud will thicken from the southwest through the day with outbreaks of rain gradually developing in Munster, Connacht and west Ulster.

Nonetheless, it will still be a very warm or hot day for most with highest temperatures of 23 to 28 degrees.

Water supplies are in drought status in several counties after a drier-than-normal autumn, winter and spring, according to Uisce Éireann.

It has appealed for people to conserve water, saying that its network is experiencing increased pressure on supply in several regions.

The counties most affected include Dublin, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Cork, Galway, Donegal, Meath, Westmeath, Clare, and Wexford.