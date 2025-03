THIS WEEKEND WILL bring breezy and showery weather for much of the country.

This morning will be cloudy with mist and fog in patches while drizzle is expected to fall in the east and south, Met Éireann said.

Showers will move up into southern areas this afternoon and then spread northwards.

Today’s highest temperatures are forecast to be between 10 and 13 degrees.

The rain will clear overnight but will then be followed by another band of rain tomorrow morning.

The rain will clear northwards tomorrow and will be followed by drier weather and occasional sunny spells. Highest temperatures are expected to be between 12 and 15 degrees with moderate to fresh east to southeast winds.

Met Éireann predicts that any lingering rain will move clear of northern coasts on Saturday night. Lowest temperatures will be between 4 and 9 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.

Sunday will be dry in most areas with spells of spring sunshine and light to moderate east to northeast winds. Highest temperatures are expected to be between 12 and 16 degrees.