Friday 12 May 2023
# Mixed Bag
Temperatures to hit 20 degrees tomorrow as sunny spells and rain showers on the way
Tonight is due to be dry with long clear spells.
IT’S SET TO be a rather warm weekend ahead with both sunny spells and rain showers ahead.

Met Éireann says today will be mainly dry with sunny spells, but that a few isolated showers may develop in the late afternoon and evening. 

Highest temperatures are to range between 15 and 19 degrees today. 

Tonight is due to be dry with long clear spells. However, some patches of mist and fog will develop in the near calm conditions. 

Tomorrow morning, any patchy mist and fog is expected to clear to give way to a largely dry day with spells of sunshine. 

Cloud is to increase from the west during the evening.

It’s forecast to be quite warm tomorrow with highest temperatures ranging between 16 and 20 degrees. 

Tomorrow night will start off dry before rain and drizzle is expected to develop in the west and northwest around midnight, spreading eastwards to most areas overnight. 

Sunday is due to begin mostly cloudy and damp with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. However, the rain will gradually clear eastwards with sunny spells and possibly a few light showers following. 

Conditions are to become noticably cooler as the rain clears with highest temperatures of between 11 and 14 degrees. 

Looking ahead to next week, Monday is forecast to be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells and a few showers. 

Highest temperatures will, again, range between 11 and 14 degrees. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
