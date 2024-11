US FAST FOOD chain Wendy’s is set to open in Ireland in the coming years, with the creation of 300 jobs.

Fuel company Corrib Oil – which also manages petrol stations and forecourts – announced a partnership with the American fast food giant. A total of 10 Wendy’s restaurants are set to open across the country between 2025 and 2027.

The restaurants will be both stand alone operations as well as located at Corrib-run service stations. According to Corrib, the move will see the creation of 300 jobs in Ireland.

Founded in 1969, Wendy’s is a fast-food restaurant primarily based in the United States. Its menu includes chicken nuggets, hamburgers, wraps, chips and other fast food staples.

Since it was founded, it was grown to over 7,200 restaurants, with 1,200 of these located outside the US. The company’s profits have risen in recent years, with the chain posting over a billion dollars in profits annually.

The company came under fire earlier this year, when it hinted that it may introduce dynamic pricing at some of this restaurants, charging more for its products at peak times. However, following the backlash Wendy’s said it was never its intention to introduce that pricing.

The locations of the new restaurants will be announced next year.