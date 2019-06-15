This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 15 June, 2019
Body of woman (40s) found dead at house in Westport removed from the scene

A man is still being questioned in relation to the incident.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 3:46 PM
The Kilbree Lower area of Westport.
Image: Google Streetview
GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE death of a woman found at a house in Co Mayo are appealing for witnesses.

The body of the woman, who was aged in her 40s, was found at a house in the Kilbree Lower area of Westport yesterday at around 10am.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in relation to the incident.

This afternoon, the woman’s body was taken to the morgue at Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place later today. The post-mortem will determine the nature of the investigation.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and the Garda Technical Bureau are attending the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between the hours of 12pm on Thursday 13 June and 12pm on Friday 14 June 2019, who may have information, to contact the incident room at Castlebar Garda Station on 094 9038200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

