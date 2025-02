A WET AND windy couple of days are in store, Met Éireann predicts, with the southeast to see the worst of it.

There has been a Status Yellow rain warning issued for Cork, which will be in place from 1pm tofday until 8am tomorrow, Friday.

This morning will be mostly cloudy, the forecast says. Many areas will be dry and there’ll be some light rain or drizzle in parts of Munster and Connacht.

Advertisement

Heavier rain will spread northeastwards over Munster and Connacht through the afternoon and evening with spot flooding possible near the south coast.

There will be moderate east to southeast winds becoming strong and gusty in some areas. Temepratures will reach highs of 4 to 8 degrees.

Tonight, rain will continue to spread northeastwards to all areas, falling as sleet on high ground in Ulster.

Rain will be heaviest in south Munster and it’ll be windy with fresh to strong, gusty east to southeast winds. Temperatures could drop to between 0 and 6 degrees.

Tomorrow, Friday will start off wet and blustery with rain, which will gradually clear from much of Munster and Connacht with bright or sunny spells following in the afternoon, after the rain warning has elapsed.