Wet and windy weekend ahead as Status Yellow rain warning issued for Saturday night

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Saturday evening into Sunday morning amid a wet and windy weekend.

Electric Picnic attendees returning to Laois for the first time since 2019 may be in for some showers.

Met Éireann released a Status Yellow rain warning this morning that is due to come into effect at 9pm on Saturday until noon on Sunday.

A weather advisory – a lower-level caution than the Status Yellow warning – is in place throughout the weekend from 7pm this evening until 7pm on Monday, noting that wet and windy weather “may cause disruption”.

The UK Met Office has issued a Yellow rain warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry for all day Saturday.

In Co Laois, thousands of people are travelling to Stradbally for the Electric Picnic music festival from today until Sunday, with headline acts including Arctic Monkeys, Snow Patrol, Picture This, Megan Thee Stallion, Dermot Kennedy and Tame Impala.

Met Éireann expects that today will be cloudy with some hazy sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy in the east and northeast of the country.

There’s possible thunder developing in Atlantic coastal areas this afternoon that would spread east by the evening, but highest temperatures will stay warm at 17 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Tonight looks set to be cloudy and wet with some outbreaks of rain and lowest temperatures in most places of 10 to 14 degrees, but chillier in the southwest at six to nine degrees.

“On Saturday morning, rain will push northeastwards, becoming confined to the north and east by afternoon,” Met Éireann forecasts.

“Elsewhere, there will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, some of the showers will be heavy and thundery. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in a fresh south or southeast breeze.”

Saturday night is set to be wet and potentially quite windy with heavy rain bringing a risk of localised flooding. Lowest temperatures are expected to be around seven to 12 degrees.

“Strong winds will abate on Sunday morning as heavy rain clears northwards. It will be a breezy day with sunny spells and some scattered showers,” Met Éireann says.

“By evening, a further band of heavy rain will push in across the southern half of the country and winds will strengthen. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds.

“Rain will clear northwards overnight with clear spells and scattered showers following. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh and blustery southeast winds.”