Sunday 2 August, 2020
Motorcyclist dies in crash at Wexford roundabout

The crash happened at about 7.15 am at the Frankfort Roundabout, near Camolin.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 2 Aug 2020, 1:21 PM
27 minutes ago 3,395 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5166261
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died in a single-vehicle collision in Co Wexford this morning. 

The crash happened at about 7.15 am at the Frankfort Roundabout, near Camolin. 

Gardaí say that the driver of the motorcycle, who was a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at scene. The man’s body has since been removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The road was closed for a period for forensic investigation but it has since reopened. 

Any witnesses to the incident or those who have dashcam footage and who may have been travelling in the area at the time are being asked to come forward to gardaí

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

