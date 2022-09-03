Man dies in Wexford after being hit by SUV

A MAN HAS died in Co Wexford after he was struck by an SUV.

The incident took place on Thursday morning on the N25 at Kinsalebeg.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a crash between a man and a SUV at about 10.15am.

The man – aged in his 70s – was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal Thursday morning between 10am and 10.30am with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058 486 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.